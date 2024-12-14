Little Rock faces Missouri State on 4-game road skid

Little Rock Trojans (2-6) at Missouri State Bears (5-3) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock travels…

Little Rock Trojans (2-6) at Missouri State Bears (5-3)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock travels to Missouri State looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Bears are 2-0 in home games. Missouri State is the MVC leader with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sarah Linthacum averaging 3.1.

The Trojans have gone 0-4 away from home. Little Rock gives up 69.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.7 points per game.

Missouri State averages 70.5 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 69.5 Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lacy Stokes is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.4 points for the Bears.

Faith Lee is averaging 12.6 points for the Trojans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

