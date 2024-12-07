Little Rock faces Central Arkansas on 3-game road skid

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-2) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock…

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-2)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock will attempt to end its three-game road losing streak when the Trojans visit Central Arkansas.

The Sugar Bears are 3-0 on their home court. Central Arkansas scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 0-3 away from home. Little Rock has a 0-5 record against opponents over .500.

Central Arkansas averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 57.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 60.5 Central Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Upshaw is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Sugar Bears.

Faith Lee is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Trojans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

