Little Rock faces Arkansas State, aims to break 5-game slide

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-3) at Little Rock Trojans (1-5)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock heads into the matchup with Arkansas State as losers of five games in a row.

The Trojans are 1-2 on their home court. Little Rock is eighth in the OVC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Emerald Parker averaging 3.7.

The Red Wolves are 1-3 in road games. Arkansas State scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Little Rock averages 57.5 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 66.4 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Little Rock allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Lee is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Trojans.

Crislyn Rose is averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Red Wolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

