Little Rock and Eastern Illinois square off in conference matchup

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8, 0-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-5, 1-0 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8, 0-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-5, 1-0 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -6; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes Little Rock and Eastern Illinois square off on Saturday.

The Trojans have gone 5-1 in home games. Little Rock ranks fourth in the OVC with 14.2 assists per game led by Johnathan Lawson averaging 4.1.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois ranks seventh in the OVC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 3.4.

Little Rock averages 68.1 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 76.2 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Little Rock gives up.

The Trojans and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Trojans.

Nakyel Shelton is averaging 18.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.