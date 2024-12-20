Little Rock and Eastern Illinois meet for conference matchup

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8, 0-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-5, 1-0 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8, 0-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-5, 1-0 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kooper Jacobi and Eastern Illinois take on Johnathan Lawson and Little Rock in OVC action Saturday.

The Trojans have gone 5-1 at home. Little Rock is fourth in the OVC with 14.2 assists per game led by Lawson averaging 4.1.

The Panthers are 0-1 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois is ninth in the OVC allowing 76.2 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Little Rock is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 68.5 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 68.7 Little Rock gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Trojans.

Zion Fruster is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.