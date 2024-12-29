Lipsey and No. 3 Iowa State host Colorado

Iowa State Cyclones (10-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-1 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (10-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State visits Colorado after Tamin Lipsey scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 99-72 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Buffaloes have gone 8-0 in home games. Colorado is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cyclones have gone 1-0 away from home. Iowa State is eighth in college basketball scoring 42.5 points per game in the paint led by Keshon Gilbert averaging 9.1.

Colorado’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State scores 20.1 more points per game (88.5) than Colorado allows (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Baskin is averaging 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

Gilbert is shooting 54.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the Cyclones.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 89.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.