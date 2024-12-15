Lipscomb visits Missouri following Slaughter’s 20-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at Missouri Tigers (9-3) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays Lipscomb after Grace…

Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at Missouri Tigers (9-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays Lipscomb after Grace Slaughter scored 20 points in Missouri’s 94-55 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Tigers have gone 7-1 in home games. Missouri ranks ninth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 57.1 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Bisons are 1-2 in road games. Lipscomb ranks ninth in the ASUN allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Missouri averages 73.0 points, 6.6 more per game than the 66.4 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb scores 14.3 more points per game (71.4) than Missouri gives up (57.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Slaughter is shooting 53.6% and averaging 15.2 points for the Tigers.

Jalyn Holcomb is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 9.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

