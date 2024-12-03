Lipscomb takes home win streak into matchup with Belmont

Belmont Bruins (3-4) at Lipscomb Bisons (6-2) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb will try to keep…

Belmont Bruins (3-4) at Lipscomb Bisons (6-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Bisons play Belmont.

The Bisons are 5-0 on their home court.

The Bruins have gone 1-2 away from home. Belmont is ninth in the MVC with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 5.9.

Lipscomb makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Belmont’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Lipscomb has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Claira McGowan is shooting 45.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bisons.

Kendall Holmes averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

