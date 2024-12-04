Lipscomb puts home win streak on the line against Belmont

Belmont Bruins (3-4) at Lipscomb Bisons (6-2) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts Belmont trying to…

Belmont Bruins (3-4) at Lipscomb Bisons (6-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts Belmont trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Bisons are 5-0 on their home court. Lipscomb averages 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Bruins have gone 1-2 away from home. Belmont is ninth in the MVC scoring 63.3 points per game and is shooting 38.1%.

Lipscomb makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Belmont averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Lipscomb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn Holcomb averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc.

Kendall Holmes is averaging 11.4 points for the Bruins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.