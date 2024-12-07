Lindsey leads UMass Lowell against Le Moyne after 20-point outing

UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-8) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-8) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-8) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-8)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell visits Le Moyne after Abbey Lindsey scored 20 points in UMass Lowell’s 68-67 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Dolphins have gone 0-2 at home. Le Moyne is 0-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The River Hawks have gone 0-4 away from home. UMass Lowell is ninth in the America East scoring 46.9 points per game and is shooting 35.9%.

Le Moyne is shooting 32.2% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points lower than the 41.3% UMass Lowell allows to opponents. UMass Lowell’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.1 percentage points lower than Le Moyne has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Haedyn Roberts is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Lindsey is shooting 34.4% and averaging 10.3 points for the River Hawks.

