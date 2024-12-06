Lindenwood visits Davis and No. 23 Ole Miss

Lindenwood Lions (3-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ole Miss…

Lindenwood Lions (3-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-1)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ole Miss plays Lindenwood after Dre Davis scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 86-63 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Rebels have gone 4-0 at home. Ole Miss is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Lions have gone 0-4 away from home. Lindenwood has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ole Miss averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Ole Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 14 points and 4.5 assists.

Markeith Browning II is averaging 12.4 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.