Lindenwood (MO) takes on conference rival Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-4, 0-1 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (5-5, 1-0 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mia Nicastro and Western Illinois visit Brooke Coffey and Lindenwood (MO) in OVC action.

The Lions have gone 4-2 at home. Lindenwood (MO) has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Leathernecks are 0-1 in OVC play. Western Illinois ranks second in the OVC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Lindenwood (MO) scores 65.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 66.1 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Lindenwood (MO) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is shooting 36.2% and averaging 11.5 points for the Lions.

Raegan McCowan is averaging 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Leathernecks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

