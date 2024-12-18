Lindenwood (MO) plays conference foe Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-3, 1-0 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-5) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-3, 1-0 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-5)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooke Coffey and Lindenwood (MO) host Reghan Grimes and Tennessee Tech in OVC action.

The Lions are 3-2 in home games. Lindenwood (MO) is eighth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 29.7 rebounds. Coffey leads the Lions with 5.6 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 1-0 in conference play. Tennessee Tech averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Peyton Carter with 3.8.

Lindenwood (MO) makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Tennessee Tech has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Lindenwood (MO) have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.2 points.

Carter is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.6 points and 3.8 assists.

