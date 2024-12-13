Lindenwood (MO) Lions take on the Omaha Mavericks on 3-game slide

Omaha Mavericks (6-4) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-4) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) looks…

Omaha Mavericks (6-4) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-4)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) looks to stop its three-game slide when the Lions take on Omaha.

The Lions have gone 3-1 in home games. Lindenwood (MO) is seventh in the OVC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Coffey averaging 4.9.

The Mavericks have gone 2-3 away from home. Omaha is third in the Summit with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Harriet Ford averaging 4.1.

Lindenwood (MO)’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Omaha allows. Omaha averages 69.4 points per game, 2.8 more than the 66.6 Lindenwood (MO) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Lions.

Grace Cave is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 13.2 points, four assists and 1.7 steals.

