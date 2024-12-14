Lindenwood (MO) Lions take on the Omaha Mavericks on 3-game losing streak

Omaha Mavericks (6-4) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-4) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) looks…

Omaha Mavericks (6-4) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-4)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Lions take on Omaha.

The Lions have gone 3-1 in home games. Lindenwood (MO) is fifth in the OVC with 13.1 assists per game led by Mykayla Cunningham averaging 3.3.

The Mavericks are 2-3 on the road. Omaha averages 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 64.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 67.5 Omaha allows. Omaha averages 69.4 points per game, 2.8 more than the 66.6 Lindenwood (MO) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 12.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Lions.

Grace Cave is averaging 13.2 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

