Lilly scores 23 in Brown’s 60-53 win against Vermont

The Associated Press

December 3, 2024, 9:27 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points as Brown beat Vermont 60-53 on Tuesday night.

Lilly shot 8 of 18 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Bears (5-3). Landon Lewis scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds. Aaron Cooley had 11 points and went 4 of 12 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

Sean Blake led the Catamounts (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Vermont also got 11 points, three steals and two blocks from Shamir Bogues. Ileri Ayo-Faleye had nine points and two blocks.

