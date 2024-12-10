Lilly leads Brown against Rhode Island after 23-point game

Rhode Island Rams (9-0) at Brown Bears (6-3) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5;…

Rhode Island Rams (9-0) at Brown Bears (6-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on Rhode Island after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points in Brown’s 76-75 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Bears are 3-2 in home games. Brown ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 14.6 assists per game led by Lilly averaging 3.2.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 9-0 to begin the season. Rhode Island averages 87.3 points while outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game.

Brown makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Rhode Island averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Brown gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly is scoring 19.9 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bears.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

