Liberty Lady Flames face the Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6) vs. Liberty Lady Flames (6-3)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays Arkansas at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Flames are 6-3 in non-conference play. Liberty is second in the CUSA scoring 77.1 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Razorbacks have a 6-6 record in non-conference play. Arkansas is sixth in the SEC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jenna Lawrence averaging 5.8.

Liberty averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Boone averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Izzy Higginbottom is scoring 23.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Razorbacks.

