Liberty faces Toledo

Toledo Rockets (6-2) vs. Liberty Lady Flames (7-3) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Liberty…

Toledo Rockets (6-2) vs. Liberty Lady Flames (7-3)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Liberty square off in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Flames have a 7-3 record in non-conference games. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Brooke Moore averaging 4.0.

The Rockets are 6-2 in non-conference play. Toledo averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Liberty averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Toledo allows. Toledo has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Smuda is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Flames.

Sammi Mikonovwicz is averaging 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rockets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.