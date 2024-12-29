Lewis scores 21, Marist beats Binghamton 69-51

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis scored 21 points as Marist beat Binghamton 69-51 on Sunday. Lewis also had six…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis scored 21 points as Marist beat Binghamton 69-51 on Sunday.

Lewis also had six rebounds and six assists for the Red Foxes (9-2). Josh Pascarelli added 15 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and grabbed seven rebounds. Jason Schofield shot 5 of 13 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Bearcats (8-7) were led by Ben Callahan-Gold, who posted 10 points. Gavin Walsh added nine points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Binghamton. Tymu Chenery had nine points and five assists. The loss snapped the Bearcats’ six-game winning streak.

