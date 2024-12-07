Lewis scores 18 as Toledo knocks off Defiance 111-49

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sam Lewis’ 18 points helped Toledo defeat Defiance 111-49 on Saturday. Lewis also had five rebounds…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sam Lewis’ 18 points helped Toledo defeat Defiance 111-49 on Saturday.

Lewis also had five rebounds for the Rockets (6-3). Javan Simmons scored 16 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field and 0 for 3 from the line and added eight rebounds. Sonny Wilson finished 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Jalen Brown finished with 12 points for the Yellow Jackets. Connor Bush added eight points for Defiance. Donovan Stone finished with eight points.

Toledo took the lead with 19:42 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 55-23 at halftime, with Simmons racking up 14 points. Toledo extended its lead to 90-34 during the second half, fueled by a 16-3 scoring run. Grgur Brcic scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.