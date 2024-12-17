Lewis scores 16 as Marist knocks off Stony Brook 68-66

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis’ 16 points helped Marist defeat Stony Brook 68-66 on Tuesday night. Lewis also…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis’ 16 points helped Marist defeat Stony Brook 68-66 on Tuesday night.

Lewis also added six rebounds for the Red Foxes (7-2, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Pascarelli scored 15 points and added three steals. Jaden Daughtry had 10 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

CJ Luster II finished with 15 points for the Seawolves (3-8). Jared Frey added 12 points for Stony Brook. Joseph Octave had 11 points and six rebounds.

Lewis scored nine points in the first half and Marist went into the break trailing 36-30. Marist used a 7-0 second-half run to erase a six-point deficit and take the lead at 53-52 with 7:48 left. Daughtry scored eight second-half points.

