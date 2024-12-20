Leuchten and UC Irvine host Duquesne

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-1, 1-0 Big West) at Duquesne Dukes (3-8) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine…

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-1, 1-0 Big West) at Duquesne Dukes (3-8)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Duquesne after Bent Leuchten scored 23 points in UC Irvine’s 92-84 win against the Belmont Bruins.

The Dukes have gone 1-4 in home games. Duquesne ranks second in the A-10 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Halil Barre averaging 3.1.

The Anteaters are 4-1 on the road. UC Irvine is the leader in the Big West giving up only 62.5 points per game while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Duquesne is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.6% UC Irvine allows to opponents. UC Irvine averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Duquesne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Rozier is averaging 7.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Dukes.

Leuchten is averaging 15.2 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Anteaters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

