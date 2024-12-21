Leuchten and UC Irvine host Duquesne

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-1, 1-0 Big West) at Duquesne Dukes (3-8) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters…

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-1, 1-0 Big West) at Duquesne Dukes (3-8)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits Duquesne after Bent Leuchten scored 23 points in UC Irvine’s 92-84 win against the Belmont Bruins.

The Dukes are 1-4 in home games. Duquesne ranks second in the A-10 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Halil Barre averaging 3.1.

The Anteaters are 4-1 in road games. UC Irvine is the Big West leader with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Leuchten averaging 6.4.

Duquesne is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.6% UC Irvine allows to opponents. UC Irvine scores 7.5 more points per game (74.9) than Duquesne gives up to opponents (67.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is scoring 11.5 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Dukes.

Leuchten is averaging 15.2 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Anteaters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

