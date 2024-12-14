Leo Colimerio scores 27 to help Queens University hold off Gardner-Webb 85-83

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C (AP) — Leo Colimerio scored 27 points and Queens University held off Gardner-Webb 85-83 on Saturday. Colimerio…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C (AP) — Leo Colimerio scored 27 points and Queens University held off Gardner-Webb 85-83 on Saturday.

Colimerio shot 8 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Royals (6-5). He made two foul shots with 9 seconds left to give the Royals a four-point lead. Malcolm Wilson scored 11 points, finishing 5 of 6 from the floor. Nasir Mann shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Darryl Simmons II finished with 23 points and two steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-7). Jamaine Mann added 18 points and seven rebounds. Pharell Boyogueno had nine points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

