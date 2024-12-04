Lehigh wins 90-63 over Monmouth

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 23 points in Lehigh’s 90-63 win over Monmouth on Wednesday night. Whitney-Sidney shot…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 23 points in Lehigh’s 90-63 win over Monmouth on Wednesday night.

Whitney-Sidney shot 9 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Mountain Hawks (3-5). Keith Higgins Jr. shot 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Edouard Benoit shot 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Abdi Bashir Jr. led the Hawks (1-9) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Jack Collins added 17 points for Monmouth. Madison Durr had 10 points.

Lehigh took the lead with 17:02 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Benoit led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 39-27 at the break. Lehigh pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 26 points. They outscored Monmouth by 15 points in the final half, as Whitney-Sidney led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

