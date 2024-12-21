Lehigh plays Wofford following Stemmer’s 21-point game

Wofford Terriers (6-3) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-3) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Wofford…

Wofford Terriers (6-3) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-3)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Wofford after Ella Stemmer scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 73-51 victory against the Cornell Big Red.

The Mountain Hawks are 4-0 on their home court. Lehigh scores 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Terriers have gone 1-3 away from home. Wofford scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Lehigh scores 67.7 points, 7.1 more per game than the 60.6 Wofford allows. Wofford has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Albrecht is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks.

Maddie Heiss is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Terriers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

