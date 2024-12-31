Leggett leads Pittsburgh against Cal after 23-point game

California Golden Bears (7-5, 0-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh…

California Golden Bears (7-5, 0-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2, 1-0 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Cal after Ishmael Leggett scored 23 points in Pittsburgh’s 110-78 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Panthers are 7-0 in home games. Pittsburgh is sixth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Golden Bears are 0-1 in conference matchups. Cal is second in the ACC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 3.1.

Pittsburgh makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (46.3%). Cal averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

The Panthers and Golden Bears meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leggett is shooting 51.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Panthers.

Andrej Stojakovic is scoring 19.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

