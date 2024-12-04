Lee’s 23 lead Long Island University past York (N.Y.) 103-53

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Lee had 23 points in Long Island University’s 103-53 win against York (N.Y.) on Wednesday…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Lee had 23 points in Long Island University’s 103-53 win against York (N.Y.) on Wednesday night.

Lee shot 9 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Sharks (4-7). Jason Steele added 13 points while going 6 of 12 from the field while they also had 11 rebounds. Blake Lander went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Brandon Barrett led the way for the Cardinal with 15 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks. Aidony Nivar added 11 points and Rohan Singh recorded 10 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.