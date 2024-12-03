Lee sets scoring record for No. 13 Kansas State women in 90-43 win over Eastern Illinois

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 15 points and became Kansas State’s all-time leading scorer as the 13th-ranked Wildcats…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 15 points and became Kansas State’s all-time leading scorer as the 13th-ranked Wildcats blasted Eastern Illinois 90-43 on Tuesday night.

Lee scored her 13th point on a layup at the 6:59 mark of the third quarter to give her 2,334 points, one more than Kendra Wecker had in her career that ended in 2005.

Zyanna Walker led the Wildcats (8-1) with 16 points, matching her career high, to go with a career-high 10 assists, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Taryn Sides scored 12 points and Jaelyn Glenn and Kennedy Taylor had 11 each.

Kiyley Flowers had nine points to pace the Panthers (2-4), who shot 28%.

K-State shot 54.5% and was 11 of 20 from 3-point range, led by Sides going 4 of 4.

Walker had 11 points at the half as the Wildcats shot 57% to race to a 41-19 lead as the Panthers shot 29%.

Walker opened the game with a pair of fastbreak layups and Lee had five points in the last minute as Kansas State took a 20-7 lead in the first quarter. Glenn started and ended a 12-0 run in the second quarter that produced a 35-11 lead.

The Wildcats scored the first 17 points of the second half to lead by 39.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.