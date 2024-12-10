Lee scores 23 in Princeton’s 71-67 win over Monmouth

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Xaivian Lee scored 23 points as Princeton beat Monmouth 71-67 on Tuesday night. Lee added six…

Lee added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Tigers (8-4). Blake Peters shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Dalen Davis shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Abdi Bashir Jr. finished with 26 points for the Hawks (1-10). Madison Durr added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Monmouth. Jaret Valencia finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Lee scored seven points in the first half for Princeton, who led 30-29 at halftime. Lee’s 16-point second half helped Princeton close out the four-point victory.

