Lee and Princeton host Akron

Akron Zips (7-4) at Princeton Tigers (9-4)

Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on Akron after Xaivian Lee scored 21 points in Princeton’s 83-82 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Tigers are 3-1 on their home court. Princeton has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Zips are 0-2 on the road. Akron leads the MAC scoring 81.2 points per game while shooting 43.0%.

Princeton averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Akron gives up. Akron has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caden Pierce is averaging 12.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

Nate Johnson is averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Zips.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

