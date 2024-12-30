Lee and Princeton host Akron

Akron Zips (7-4) at Princeton Tigers (9-4) Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under…

Akron Zips (7-4) at Princeton Tigers (9-4)

Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Akron after Xaivian Lee scored 21 points in Princeton’s 83-82 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 in home games. Princeton averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Zips are 0-2 in road games. Akron is 130th in college basketball averaging 11.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.1% from deep. Bowen Hardman leads the team averaging 2.1 makes while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Princeton averages 76.9 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 73.0 Akron allows. Akron has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Tigers.

Tavari Johnson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Zips.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

