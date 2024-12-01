Lee and No. 9 Kansas State host Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1)

New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas State takes on Central Arkansas after Ayoka Lee scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 92-66 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Kansas State leads the Big 12 with 22.3 assists per game led by Serena Sundell averaging 5.4.

The Sugar Bears are 1-1 in road games. Central Arkansas is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Kansas State makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.3 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). Central Arkansas averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Kansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is shooting 66.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Wildcats.

Jade Upshaw is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Sugar Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.