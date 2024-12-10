Lee and LIU host UMass-Lowell

Long Island Sharks (4-7) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-4) Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits UMass-Lowell…

Long Island Sharks (4-7) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-4)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits UMass-Lowell after Jalen Lee scored 23 points in LIU’s 103-53 victory over the York (NY) Cardinal.

The River Hawks have gone 5-0 at home. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 85.4 points while shooting 50.3% from the field.

The Sharks have gone 2-4 away from home. LIU is third in the NEC scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game LIU allows. LIU averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UMass-Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Mincey is shooting 48.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the River Hawks.

Malachi Davis is shooting 38.1% and averaging 17.7 points for the Sharks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

