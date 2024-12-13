Le Moyne visits Catalon and Seton Hall

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-9) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-2) South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton…

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-9) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-2)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays Le Moyne after Savannah Catalon scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 67-46 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Pirates have gone 6-1 at home. Seton Hall is eighth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 28.7 rebounds. I’Yanna Lops paces the Pirates with 5.1 boards.

The Dolphins are 0-4 on the road. Le Moyne is 0-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Seton Hall’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 47.9 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 57.2 Seton Hall gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catalon is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13.1 points and 2.4 steals.

Haedyn Roberts averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.