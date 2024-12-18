Le Moyne visits Amundsen and Dartmouth

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-8) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-6) Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big…

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-8) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-6)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts Le Moyne after Connor Amundsen scored 28 points in Dartmouth’s 92-83 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Big Green are 2-1 on their home court. Dartmouth is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Dolphins are 1-5 on the road. Le Moyne is second in the NEC scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Dartmouth is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 46.1% shooting opponents of Dartmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Haskins averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.

Dwayne Koroma is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Dolphins.

