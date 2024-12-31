Le Moyne takes on Princeton, seeks to end 12-game slide

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-12) at Princeton Tigers (8-4) Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne is…

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-12) at Princeton Tigers (8-4)

Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne is looking to stop its 12-game slide with a victory over Princeton.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 at home. Princeton scores 67.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Dolphins are 0-5 on the road. Le Moyne ranks ninth in the NEC scoring 15.3 points per game in the paint led by Haedyn Roberts averaging 4.0.

Princeton averages 67.3 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 77.3 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Princeton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skye Belker is averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Tigers.

Eli Clark is averaging 7.8 points for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 0-10, averaging 49.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.