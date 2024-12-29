Le Moyne takes on Niagara after Koroma’s 22-point showing

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9) at Niagara Purple Eagles (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9) at Niagara Purple Eagles (5-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne takes on Niagara after Dwayne Koroma scored 22 points in Le Moyne’s 91-62 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Purple Eagles are 3-1 on their home court. Niagara gives up 71.3 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Dolphins have gone 2-6 away from home. Le Moyne is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Niagara averages 66.9 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 79.9 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Niagara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahari Williamson is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 10.7 points.

Koroma is shooting 75.5% and averaging 12.2 points for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

