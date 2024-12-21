Le Moyne plays Colgate on 4-game home slide

Colgate Raiders (8-3) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-10) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne takes…

Colgate Raiders (8-3) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-10)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne takes on Colgate looking to end its four-game home slide.

The Dolphins are 0-3 on their home court. Le Moyne is seventh in the NEC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Williams averaging 2.2.

The Raiders are 2-2 in road games. Colgate is sixth in the Patriot giving up 60.6 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Le Moyne is shooting 31.9% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Le Moyne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haedyn Roberts averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Anne Bair is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.