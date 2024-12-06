Le Moyne hosts Lindsey and UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-8) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-8) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-8) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-8)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell plays Le Moyne after Abbey Lindsey scored 20 points in UMass Lowell’s 68-67 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Dolphins have gone 0-2 in home games. Le Moyne has a 0-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The River Hawks are 0-4 on the road. UMass Lowell ranks eighth in the America East shooting 26.5% from 3-point range.

Le Moyne’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UMass Lowell allows. UMass Lowell averages 46.9 points per game, 30.0 fewer points than the 76.9 Le Moyne allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haedyn Roberts is shooting 34.1% and averaging 11.0 points for the Dolphins.

Lindsey is averaging 10.3 points for the River Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

