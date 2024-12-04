Le Moyne hosts Ericksen and Boston University

Boston University Terriers (4-3) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-7) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University…

Boston University Terriers (4-3) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-7)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays Le Moyne after Audrey Ericksen scored 20 points in Boston University’s 64-59 win over the Rider Broncs.

The Dolphins are 0-1 on their home court. Le Moyne has a 0-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Terriers have gone 0-2 away from home. Boston University is seventh in the Patriot scoring 59.3 points per game and is shooting 41.7%.

Le Moyne averages 45.7 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 60.9 Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 59.3 points per game, 20.0 fewer points than the 79.3 Le Moyne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haedyn Roberts is shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 9.3 points and seven rebounds.

Alex Giannaros is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Terriers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

