Le Moyne hosts Chenery and Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (4-6) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces Le Moyne after Tymu Chenery scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 82-81 overtime win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Dolphins have gone 1-2 at home. Le Moyne is second in the NEC in rebounding averaging 31.5 rebounds. Dwayne Koroma leads the Dolphins with 6.3 boards.

The Bearcats are 1-4 in road games. Binghamton averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Le Moyne’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Le Moyne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koroma is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Chenery is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bearcats.

