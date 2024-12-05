Le Moyne hosts Boston University following Ericksen’s 20-point showing

Boston University Terriers (4-3) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-7) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University…

Boston University Terriers (4-3) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-7)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Le Moyne after Audrey Ericksen scored 20 points in Boston University’s 64-59 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Dolphins are 0-1 in home games. Le Moyne is ninth in the NEC scoring 45.7 points while shooting 31.4% from the field.

The Terriers are 0-2 in road games. Boston University is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Le Moyne is shooting 31.4% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Le Moyne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haedyn Roberts is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Alex Giannaros is averaging 15.1 points for the Terriers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

