Le Moyne hosts Binghamton after Chenery’s 21-point performance

Binghamton Bearcats (4-6) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -1.5;…

Binghamton Bearcats (4-6) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays Le Moyne after Tymu Chenery scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 82-81 overtime win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Dolphins have gone 1-2 at home. Le Moyne is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bearcats have gone 1-4 away from home. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Le Moyne’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Le Moyne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dancier is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 7.4 points.

Chenery is shooting 51.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bearcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.