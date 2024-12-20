Le Moyne Dolphins take on the Colgate Raiders on 10-game skid

Colgate Raiders (8-3) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-10) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne will…

Colgate Raiders (8-3) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-10)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne will try to stop its 10-game losing streak when the Dolphins take on Colgate.

The Dolphins have gone 0-3 at home. Le Moyne ranks ninth in the NEC with 16.0 points per game in the paint led by Haedyn Roberts averaging 4.0.

The Raiders are 2-2 in road games. Colgate is sixth in the Patriot allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Le Moyne is shooting 31.9% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Le Moyne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Sophia Diehl averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.