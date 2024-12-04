Lawson puts up 18 as Little Rock beats Central Arkansas 63-57

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson’s 18 points helped Little Rock defeat Central Arkansas 63-57 on Wednesday night. Lawson…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson’s 18 points helped Little Rock defeat Central Arkansas 63-57 on Wednesday night.

Lawson added six assists for the Trojans (5-4). Mwani Wilkinson scored 15 points while going 6 of 18 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and added nine rebounds. Ante Beljan shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and four steals.

The Bears (2-6) were led by Layne Taylor, who recorded 13 points, four assists and three steals. Elias Cato added 13 points for Central Arkansas. Nehemiah Turner had 12 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

