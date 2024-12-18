Lawson leads Little Rock against SIU-Edwardsville after 25-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-4) at Little Rock Trojans (6-5) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-4) at Little Rock Trojans (6-5)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on SIU-Edwardsville after Johnathan Lawson scored 25 points in Little Rock’s 77-69 overtime loss to the UIC Flames.

The Trojans have gone 4-1 at home. Little Rock is seventh in the OVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ante Beljan averaging 1.7.

The Cougars are 2-3 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Little Rock makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). SIU-Edwardsville averages 6.7 more points per game (76.5) than Little Rock gives up to opponents (69.8).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Trojans.

Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 17 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.