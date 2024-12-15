Lawrence’s 16 help Rhode Island take down Central Connecticut 77-69

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jamarques Lawrence’s 16 points helped Rhode Island defeat Central Connecticut 77-69 on Sunday. Lawrence added seven…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jamarques Lawrence’s 16 points helped Rhode Island defeat Central Connecticut 77-69 on Sunday.

Lawrence added seven assists for the Rams (10-1). David Green scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Tyonne Farrell shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Blue Devils (6-4) were led by Devin Haid, who posted 24 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Central Connecticut also got 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Joe Ostrowsky. Davonte Sweatman also had 11 points.

Rhode Island took the lead with 3:45 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 35-32 at halftime, with David Fuchs racking up eight points. Rhode Island used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 10-point lead at 54-44 with 14:41 left in the half before finishing off the win.

