Lawal, Virginia Tech Hokies to visit Flagg, No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -24.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes No. 4 Duke and Virginia Tech will play on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-0 in home games. Duke averages 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 20.4 points per game.

The Hokies play their first true road game after going 5-7 to start the season. Virginia Tech has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Duke scores 78.9 points, 7.6 more per game than the 71.3 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 35.6% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 11.3 points.

Toibu Lawal is averaging 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Hokies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Hokies: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.